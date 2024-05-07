Doncaster-Hull rail passengers warned as essential repairs set to take place

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail engineers will be working overnight across May 11 and 12 to carry out vital upgrade work to the rail network between the two cities.

On Saturday 11 and Sunday 12 May, engineers will be replacing track on platform 7 at Hull station which will mean more reliable and smoother, journeys for passengers travelling from the station.

On the same weekend, teams will be renewing switches and crosses through Howden, the specialist equipment used by trains to change tracks from one to another, resulting in smoother journeys for passengers.

Rail works will take place on the line between Doncaster and Hull this weekend.

Road closures are also planned over Howden station level crossing during the work with diversions in place for motorists.

Network Rail is working closely with train operating companies to help keep passengers on the move.

Hull Trains, LNER, Northern and TransPennine Express will be running an amended service with some rail replacement services running.

Network Rail is advising passengers to check https://www.nationalrail.co.uk/ or with their train operator before they travel.

Lee Walker, Project Manager at Network Rail, said: “Our engineers will be working around the clock over this weekend to make essential improvements to the railway between Hull and Doncaster.

“The upgrades will improve the experience of passengers, resulting in a more reliable railway and smoother journeys.