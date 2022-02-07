Doncaster drivers warned of weekend road closures on one of town's major routes

Wheatley Hall Road and Church Way will be closed inbound every Sunday until March 13 while repair works take place.

The road will be shut from 8am to 8pm – with work getting under way for the first time yesterday.

The carriageway will be closed from its junction with Liverpool Avenue to its junction with Holmes Market Roundabout

Side roads along this section of the inbound highway that form a junction with the A630 Wheatley Hall Road and Church Way will also be closed.

Right turns from Milethorn Lane, Wheatley into the A630 Church Way will also be prohibited during the works.

Emergency access will be maintained at all times.