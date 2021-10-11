Doncaster drivers warned of complete closure of M62 motorway later this month

The M62 will be closed overnight in West Yorkshire.

National Highways will carry out resurfacing work on both carriageways between junctions 26 (Chain Bar) and 27 (Gildersome) from October 18 to November 5.

The M62-M621 clockwise link road will also be resurfaced.

The road will be closed from 8pm to 6am, Mondays to Fridays.

National Highways’ Esref Ulas said: “The work will keep the M62 in the safe, smooth condition that road users are accustomed to.

"We will take advantage of the traffic management in place to also renew traffic detector loops and replace any marker posts that need attention. By grouping improvements together we can minimise disruption.”

The road will be fully closed between J26 and 27, both east and westbound along with the M62-M621 clockwise link road, although not all at the same time. The road will be open to traffic during the day.