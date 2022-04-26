But motorists will be able to take some solace in the fact that all of them are only expected to cause slight delays, of under 10 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures are due to start this week:

• M18, from 8pm April 26 to 6am April 27, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M18 southbound, junction 5 to M180 eastbound, Lane closure for technology works.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three road closures this week

• A1(M), from 8pm May 3 to 6am May 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M northbound and southbound, junction 36 to junction 37, Lane closures for inspections.