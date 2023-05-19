Diversions around The Dome, Asda and Lakeside this weekend as roadworks take place

Gliwice Way will be closed from 4pm to 6am on Sunday from its junction with Bawtry Road to the Herten Triangle area due to resurfacing works.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please follow the signed diversion (marked in yellow on the image).

The spokesman added: “Access to Asda, The Dome and all businesses located in and around Herten Triangle will remain unaffected.”