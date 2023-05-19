News you can trust since 1925
Diversions around The Dome, Asda and Lakeside this weekend as roadworks take place

Drivers are being warned of diversions and roadworks in the Lakeside area of Doncaster this weekend.

By Darren Burke
Published 19th May 2023, 16:28 BST- 1 min read
Updated 19th May 2023, 16:28 BST

Gliwice Way will be closed from 4pm to 6am on Sunday from its junction with Bawtry Road to the Herten Triangle area due to resurfacing works.

A City of Doncaster Council spokesman said: “Please follow the signed diversion (marked in yellow on the image).

The spokesman added: “Access to Asda, The Dome and all businesses located in and around Herten Triangle will remain unaffected.”

Drivers face a lengthy diversion in the Lakeside area this weekend.
