Disruption for Doncaster rail passengers as LNER axes trains due to Covid

Travellers are facing cancellations and fewer services across the country as train companies face high levels of staff absences due to coronavirus.

The Rail Delivery Group said almost one in 10 rail workers were off.

LNER has announced reduced timetables and passengers have been warned of cancellations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LNER is cancelling services this week.

The firm has announced it has cancelled 16 trains for this week, but warned passengers there could be "other non-planned changes" to the timetable.

A spokesman said: “LNER is making some daily train service reductions due to a shortage of train crew as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to COVID-19.

“The spread of COVID-19 does mean that there will be some planned reductions, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes.”

These are the planned cancelled services

Tuesday 4 to Friday 7 January 2022

Northbound

09:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

15:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds

19:03 King’s Cross to Leeds

20:33 Kings Cross to Leeds

11:27 Lincoln to King’s Cross (rail replacement provided between Lincoln and Newark)

17:27 Lincoln to King’s Cross (rail replacement provided between Lincoln and Newark)

Southbound

05:29 Leeds to Kings Cross

07:15 Leeds to Kings Cross

11:44 Leeds to Kings Cross

12:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

17:43 Leeds to Kings Cross

18:45 Leeds to Kings Cross

11:27 Lincoln to King’s Cross (rail replacement provided between Lincoln and Newark)