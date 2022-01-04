Disruption for Doncaster rail passengers as LNER axes trains due to Covid
Doncaster rail passengers are facing disruption this week after LNER axed a string of services due to Covid.
Travellers are facing cancellations and fewer services across the country as train companies face high levels of staff absences due to coronavirus.
The Rail Delivery Group said almost one in 10 rail workers were off.
LNER has announced reduced timetables and passengers have been warned of cancellations.
The firm has announced it has cancelled 16 trains for this week, but warned passengers there could be "other non-planned changes" to the timetable.
A spokesman said: “LNER is making some daily train service reductions due to a shortage of train crew as a result of an increase in the number of our staff self-isolating due to COVID-19.
“The spread of COVID-19 does mean that there will be some planned reductions, and we apologise in advance for any inconvenience this causes.”
These are the planned cancelled services
Tuesday 4 to Friday 7 January 2022
Northbound
09:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
10:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
15:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
16:03 Kings Cross to Leeds
19:03 King’s Cross to Leeds
20:33 Kings Cross to Leeds
11:27 Lincoln to King’s Cross (rail replacement provided between Lincoln and Newark)
17:27 Lincoln to King’s Cross (rail replacement provided between Lincoln and Newark)
Southbound
05:29 Leeds to Kings Cross
07:15 Leeds to Kings Cross
11:44 Leeds to Kings Cross
12:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
17:43 Leeds to Kings Cross
18:45 Leeds to Kings Cross
11:27 Lincoln to King’s Cross (rail replacement provided between Lincoln and Newark)
17:27 Lincoln to King’s Cross (rail replacement provided between Lincoln and Newark)