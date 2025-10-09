Closures as Yorkshire Water begins works alongside key Doncaster road
The work between Hatfield and Crowle is part of the utility’s £406m investment to renew clean water pipes to improve the resilience and reliability of the network, that will reduce the likelihood of bursts and loss of supply happening in the future.
Alex Spivey, project manager, Yorkshire Water, said: “Our contract partners M Group and Ken Rodney Construction will start work to install clean water mains across the A18 early next week.
“We’re working closely with the local highways to plan this work and a section of the A18 will be closed from the junction of Crow Tree Bank to just past Bank House Farm, so that we can keep everyone safe whilst we carry out this important upgrade.”
A signed diversion will be in place for the duration of this element of the mains replacement and the teams will be working as quickly as they can to keep disruption to a minimum.
Alex continued: “The mains replacement programme is prioritising areas prone to bursts and leaks. The Hatfield and Crowle A18 upgrade should result in fewer bursts or loss of supply in the future. We’d like to thanks motorists and residents for their patience and understanding as we complete this significant enhancement to the clean water network.”
This is part of Yorkshire Water’s largest ever environment and infrastructure investment of £8.3bn in the region over the next five years.