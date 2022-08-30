Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over 1,000,000 cheap tickets are up for grabs for journeys across the North of England, it has been announced today.

The £1 fares are available on bookings made online or through the Northern app, whilst stocks last, for travel between Tuesday, September 6 and Thursday, October 20, 2022.

Train operator Northern is offering tickets for £1

Tickets go on-sale at 10am via www.northernrailway.co.uk

Mark Powles, customer and commercial director at Northern, said: “This is our way of helping to extend the summer holiday feeling by a further six weeks - getting people through until the start of the October half term.

“Whether it’s for a weekend in the historic city of Chester, a night out in Newcastle; a day at the seaside in Scarborough or a walking holiday in the Lake District – these fares will get you where you want to be for less.

“Tickets are on a first come, first serve basis – so those looking to take advantage of these great £1 fares should book early to avoid disappointment. When they’re gone, they’re gone.”

The £1 promotional tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are only available online, via Northern’s app and website.

The £1 sale fares are spread across Northern’s nearly 2,000 services a day – with between 5-10 per cent of service capacity up for grabs at the ‘flash sale’ rate.