Broken down train causes morning delays and disruption at Doncaster railway station
A broken down train caused delays and disruption for travellers at Doncaster railway station this morning.
By Darren Burke
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 12:10 pm
All services through the station were temporarily halted following the problem earlier today.
Rail operator Northern said: “Due to a broken down train at Doncaster all lines are blocked at this station.
“Train services running through this station will be cancelled, delayed or revised.”
The firm announced at around 11am that the problem had been resolved and that all services were slowly returning to normal.