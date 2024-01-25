News you can trust since 1925
Abandoned vehicle leads to tailbacks during rush hour traffic south of Doncaster

An abandoned vehicle has led to tailbacks during rush hour traffic south of Doncaster this evening.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 25th Jan 2024, 18:06 GMT
The vehicle has been left on the A1M northbound exit slip at junction 36.

The event is expected to clear and traffic conditions to return to normal between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.

Please take care if you have to travel through that area.

