Abandoned vehicle leads to tailbacks during rush hour traffic south of Doncaster
An abandoned vehicle has led to tailbacks during rush hour traffic south of Doncaster this evening.
The vehicle has been left on the A1M northbound exit slip at junction 36.
The event is expected to clear and traffic conditions to return to normal between 7.15pm and 7.30pm.
Please take care if you have to travel through that area.