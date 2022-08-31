A1M: Warning to motorists over severe congestion on South Yorkshire motorway this morning
Motorists are facing severe congestion on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.
National Highways said delays are due to an incident on the southbound stretch of the A1M between junctions J36 for Doncaster and J35 for the M18 interchange.
Details have not yet been released, but South Yorkshire Police are believed to be at the scene.More to follow.
