A1M: Warning to motorists over severe congestion on South Yorkshire motorway this morning

Motorists are facing severe congestion on a South Yorkshire motorway this morning.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 6:35 am

National Highways said delays are due to an incident on the southbound stretch of the A1M between junctions J36 for Doncaster and J35 for the M18 interchange.

Details have not yet been released, but South Yorkshire Police are believed to be at the scene.More to follow.

The southbound A1M between J36 and 35 (between Doncaster and the M18 interchange) is closed this morning due to an incident

