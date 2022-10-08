News you can trust since 1925
A1M: Road traffic collision near Doncaster results in lengthy delays

A collision on the A1M in South Yorkshire has caused disruption to normal traffic as emergency services respond to the incident.

By Harry Harrison
Saturday, 8th October 2022, 7:06 pm - 1 min read
The incident is currently active, as emergency services respond at the scene of the collision, which is between J34 and J35.

The incident is expected to be cleared between 7.00pm and 7.15pm today, with normal traffic conditions resuming between 7.45pm and 8.00pm.

South Yorkshire Police have been approached for more information on the incident.

We will update you when we can.

