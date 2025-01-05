A1(M) near Doncaster closed after collision between lorry and car in snow
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The A1(M) near Doncaster has been closed this morning following a collision between a lorry and a car as heavy snow sweeps across the country.
National Highways: Yorkshire said the route is closed southbound between the A639 and the A1(M)/A638 junction due to the collision.
A spokesperson said: “Please allow extra time for your journey.”
Diversions are in place.
Overnight snowfall has been causing transport disruption across Doncaster and Yorkshire, with roads, buses, rail services and airports all hit with an amber alert in place.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.