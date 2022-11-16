Natinonal Highways Yorkshire says there are already three miles of tailbacks on the A1(M), having just revealed that traffic on the motorway has been stopped by police while officers deal with a crash on the carriageway.

They said in a statement at 4.42pm: “Traffic is currently stopped on the A1M southbound between J37 near Marr and J36 near Warmsworth in Doncaster due to a collision. Police are currently on scene. There are currently delays of 20 mins and approximately three miles of congestion.”