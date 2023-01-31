The said in a statement: “The A1M in South Yorkshire is closed southbound between J36 and J35 near Doncaster due to a collision. Emergency services including South Yorkshire Police are in attendance. National Highways Traffic Officers are also on scene assisting with traffic management.

“Traffic is being diverted via the hollow circle diversion symbol. Exit at J36 and take the first exit onto the A630. Continue for approx two miles towards the A630/A18 roundabout. Take the first exit onto the A18 and proceed to the A18/A6182 roundabout. Take the first exit onto the A6182 and continue to the junction with M18 J3. Join the M18 southbound and continue to J2 where you can continue your journey on A1M southbound.”