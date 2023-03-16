News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

A1M Doncaster: Motorway closed in both directions due to vehicle fire with significant delays

Traffic has been stopped on the A1M near Doncaster and Barnsley in South Yorkshire as emergency services fight to extinguish a vehicle fire.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 16th Mar 2023, 16:19 GMT- 1 min read

The A1M was original closed on the northbound side only, when National Highways first reported the disruption at 3.34pm today, but it has since been closed in both directions.

The closure is between J36 (Doncaster) and J37 (Barnsley) and fire crews are working to put the blaze out. National Highways have reported the closure is resulting in long delays of “around an hour”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
The A1M is closed between J36 and J37 (Doncaster and Barnsley) due to a vehicle fire.
The A1M is closed between J36 and J37 (Doncaster and Barnsley) due to a vehicle fire.
The A1M is closed between J36 and J37 (Doncaster and Barnsley) due to a vehicle fire.
DoncasterBarnsleySouth Yorkshire