A1M Doncaster: Motorway closed in both directions due to vehicle fire with significant delays
Traffic has been stopped on the A1M near Doncaster and Barnsley in South Yorkshire as emergency services fight to extinguish a vehicle fire.
The A1M was original closed on the northbound side only, when National Highways first reported the disruption at 3.34pm today, but it has since been closed in both directions.
The closure is between J36 (Doncaster) and J37 (Barnsley) and fire crews are working to put the blaze out. National Highways have reported the closure is resulting in long delays of “around an hour”.