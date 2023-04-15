A1 Doncaster: Accident involving lorry closes major road near Hampole
A section of the A1 near Doncaster has been closed due to a crash involving a lorry.
According to National Highways, queues have built to approximately a mile long following the closure of the road between J38 and J39. The closure is currently only affecting the northbound side.
National Highways have reported the closure is related to an accident involving a lorry. An image shared by National Highways online shows a lorry with significant damage to the cabin.
Diversions have been put in place to limit congestion.