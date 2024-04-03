Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

With white LEDs and a high-colour contrast, the screens can be seen from a greater distance and are better for people with some visual impairments.

The train information is displayed clearly, in a format that is easy to read, so customers are provided with the latest information, including important safety messages like short platform guidance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the next phase of the project, Northern will install 186 new screens and upgrade public announcement systems at 66 stations across its network, including Blackburn, Beverley and Deansgate.

186 new customer information screens to be installed at stations across the Northern network as part of £13.3 million upgrade.

Work will get underway later this month and is due for completion by Spring 2025.

It comes after the train operator successfully installed over 500 screens at 172 stations across the North of England, during the first two phases of the project.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “We are committed to providing customers across our network with the latest information on screens that are clear and accessible, so they can enjoy smoother journeys.