186 new customer information screens to be installed at stations across the Northern network as part of £13.3 million upgrade
With white LEDs and a high-colour contrast, the screens can be seen from a greater distance and are better for people with some visual impairments.
The train information is displayed clearly, in a format that is easy to read, so customers are provided with the latest information, including important safety messages like short platform guidance.
During the next phase of the project, Northern will install 186 new screens and upgrade public announcement systems at 66 stations across its network, including Blackburn, Beverley and Deansgate.
Work will get underway later this month and is due for completion by Spring 2025.
It comes after the train operator successfully installed over 500 screens at 172 stations across the North of England, during the first two phases of the project.
