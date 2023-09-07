Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The train operator has targeted tourism hotspots and towns and cities with night-time economy offerings for the 10p fares – with the hope of providing a post-summer holiday boost to visitor numbers.

The 10p fares available from South Yorkshire include: Sheffield 10 Leeds; Doncaster to Leeds; and Sheffield to Huddersfield.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Flash Sale launched on Monday (4 September) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs at www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Travel by train for just 10p.

The Flash Sale closes at 6pm tonight. Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.

“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.