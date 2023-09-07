News you can trust since 1925
Northern has released an extra 100,000 tickets as part of its Flash Sale – all for just 10p.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 7th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Sep 2023, 10:05 BST
The train operator has targeted tourism hotspots and towns and cities with night-time economy offerings for the 10p fares – with the hope of providing a post-summer holiday boost to visitor numbers.

The 10p fares available from South Yorkshire include: Sheffield 10 Leeds; Doncaster to Leeds; and Sheffield to Huddersfield.

The Flash Sale launched on Monday (4 September) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs at www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale

Travel by train for just 10p.Travel by train for just 10p.
The Flash Sale closes at 6pm tonight. Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.

Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.

“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”

All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.

Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.

It recently introduced 100 brand new trains as part of a £500 million investment in regional rail.

