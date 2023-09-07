100,000 extra Flash Sale tickets for JUST 10p - including at Doncaster
and live on Freeview channel 276
The train operator has targeted tourism hotspots and towns and cities with night-time economy offerings for the 10p fares – with the hope of providing a post-summer holiday boost to visitor numbers.
The 10p fares available from South Yorkshire include: Sheffield 10 Leeds; Doncaster to Leeds; and Sheffield to Huddersfield.
The Flash Sale launched on Monday (4 September) with one million 50p tickets, three million £1 tickets and one million £2 tickets up for grabs at www.northernrailway.co.uk/sale
The Flash Sale closes at 6pm tonight. Tickets are valid for travel between Monday, 11 September and Friday, 20 October.
Mark Powles, commercial and customer director at Northern, said: “The 100,000 extra tickets we’ve released this morning will ensure this Flash Sale goes out with a bang.
“We work closely with tourist boards and local authorities across our network and we’ve made these 10p tickets available on routes and services that will support the tourism offer or night-time economy of those locations.”
All Flash Sale tickets must be booked seven days in advance of travel and are available online, via Northern’s app and website, which now features a new ‘Cheap Fare Finder’ tool.
Northern is the second largest train operator in the UK, with 2,500 services a day to more than 500 stations across the North of England.
It recently introduced 100 brand new trains as part of a £500 million investment in regional rail.