Trans Pennine Trail: Part of Doncaster route shut for emergency power line repairs

A small section of the route will be closed near Warmsworth until later this month while work takes place.

A TPT spokesman said: “From 6 June to 27 June, a small section of the TPT will be closed at Butterbusk Green for high voltage line repairs.

"Diversion can be found on our online mapping.”

Part of the Trans Pennine Trail has been closed while repairs are carried out.

It added: “This is to ensure the safety of the public and the workforce whilst emergency repairs are carried out to high voltage electric cabling.

The Trans Pennine Trail is a long-distance path running from coast to coast across Northern England entirely on surfaced paths and using only gentle gradients, running largely along disused railway lines and canal towpaths.