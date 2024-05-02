Train services suspended at Doncaster after suspected landslide caused trees to fall on the line

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Network Rail engineers are currently assessing the track at Frodingham after it’s thought a suspected landslip caused trees to fall onto the line yesterday (Wednesday 1 May).

Initial investigations to assess the damage are continuing and while the railway remains closed today, the engineers involved are working hard to get trains running again soon.

Network Rail is working closely with Northern and TransPennine Express to help keep passengers on the move.

Train services suspended at Doncaster after landslide caused tress to fall on the line.

Both train operators are running an amended service with some rail replacement services running.

While the work to reopen the line continues at pace, Network Rail is advising passengers to check www.nationalrail.co.uk before setting off on their journey.

Jason Hamilton, Network Rail’s Route Director for North & East route, said: “I am sorry that passengers are experiencing disruption to their journeys while our engineers urgently respond to a landslip near Scunthorpe station.

“We have teams on site investigating the severity of the slip and we are developing plans to be able to safely reopen the line as quickly as we can.

“For now, I would urge all passengers travelling through the area to check National Rail Enquiries or with their train operator before setting off on their journey, and allow extra time to travel.”

Kerry Peters, regional director for Northern, said: “Services are unable to operate between Scunthorpe and Doncaster in either direction, however - customers heading to Doncaster can still join services at Thorne North. Alternatively, there is a rail replacement bus service but journey times will be extended by around 45 minutes. We’re sorry for the inconvenience caused to our customers.”

Kathryn O’Brien, Customer Experience and Transformation Director at TransPennine Express, said: “We want to thank our customers for their patience as Network Rail responds to a landslip near Scunthorpe station.

“We are currently operating a direct rail replacement bus service between Scunthorpe and Doncaster where customers will need to change for onward connections towards Sheffield, Manchester and Liverpool. A train shuttle service is also in operation between Cleethorpes and Scunthorpe calling at Grimsby Town, Habrough and Barnetby."

“We apologise for the inconvenience and advise customers to check before they travel at www.tpexpress.co.uk/travel-updates or National Rail Enquiries."

To learn more about how Network Rail deals with landslips you can visit: https://www.networkrail.co.uk/running-the-railway/looking-after-the-railway/earthworks-cutting-slopes-and-embankments/

Rail replacement provision

Northern and TransPennine Express are running an amended service with some rail replacement coaches in operation.

Northern’s Doncaster to Scunthorpe service has been suspended with rail replacement coaches operating in both directions from Doncaster to Kirk Sandall, Hatfield & Stainforth, Thorne South, Crowle, Althorpe, and Scunthorpe.

Passengers are still able to travel to Doncaster by train from Thorne North.

TransPennine Express are operating a direct rail replacement coach service between Doncaster and Scunthorpe. A train shuttle is transporting passengers between Scunthorpe, Barnetby, Habrough, Grimsby Town, and Cleethorpes.

Passengers travelling between Sheffield and Doncaster can use their TransPennine Express ticket to travel with Northern or CrossCountry.