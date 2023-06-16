Tragedy as person dies after being hit by train on railway line near Doncaster

Emergency services were called to the track yesterday morning, with all lines in and out of Doncaster blocked for several hours.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called to the railway line in South Muskham on Thursday at 9.59am to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Officers attended alongside paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trains in and out of Doncaster were impacted by the tragedy.

"We are now working to establish the circumstances leading up to the death and locate the person’s next of kin."

Services operated by London North Eastern Railway (LNER), Hull Trains and Grand Central were among those affected, following the incident on the stretch between Newark and Retford.