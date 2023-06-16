News you can trust since 1925
Tragedy as person dies after being hit by train on railway line near Doncaster

A person has died after being hit by a train on the East Coast Main Line south of Doncaster.
By Darren Burke
Published 16th Jun 2023, 06:15 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Jun 2023, 06:15 BST

Emergency services were called to the track yesterday morning, with all lines in and out of Doncaster blocked for several hours.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called to the railway line in South Muskham on Thursday at 9.59am to reports of a casualty on the tracks.

"Officers attended alongside paramedics but sadly a person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Trains in and out of Doncaster were impacted by the tragedy.
"We are now working to establish the circumstances leading up to the death and locate the person’s next of kin."

Services operated by London North Eastern Railway (LNER), Hull Trains and Grand Central were among those affected, following the incident on the stretch between Newark and Retford.

The East Coast Main Line is the high-speed rail route connecting London King’s Cross with Edinburgh and which passes through Doncaster.

