The woman, named only by South Yorkshire Police as Nicola, went missing in the early hours of yesterday morning.

In the last hour, officers have confirmed that a body has been found.

In a brief statement, a South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police officers searching for missing Doncaster woman Nicola have found a body this afternoon (Sunday 27 August).

“While formal identification is yet to take place, the family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers at this time.”

The 49-year-old was last last seen at her home address in Finningley in the early hours of Saturday and police said it was believed she may have been in Epworth at around 5.45am yesterday.

She was last seen wearing a blue nightie.