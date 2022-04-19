The man, named only as Nick, was last seen at his home in Shafton, Barnsley on Easter Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police have tonight confirmed the discovery of a body.

A spokesman said: “We are sorry to share that officers searching for Nick, who was reported missing from Shafton on Easter Sunday, have found a body.

Police had been searching for Nick since Easter Sunday.

“No formal identification has yet taken place but we do believe it to be that of Nick and his family has been informed.

“Thank you for all your support with the search and for sharing this post. We do appreciate your help.”

Nick, 26, was last seen at his home in Cudworth at 11.55am on Sunday with police launching an urgent appeal to find him.