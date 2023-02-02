Traffic lights to be installed at notorious Doncaster accident black spot

The junction of Wentworth Road and Beckett Road in Wheatley has seen numerous serious car collisions over the years.

Now Doncaster Council has announced that a series of measures are to be brought in at the junction.

In a letter, seen by the Free Press, Ralph Marshall of Doncaster Council said the authority had acted after “an existing history of road traffic collisions at the junction.”

A car flipped onto its roof at the junction last September.

It added: “We received a number of comments and concerns back from some residents, which I am pleased to report, we have managed to address for the vast majority of issues raised.”

As well as lights, bus stops will also be repositioned to increase safety and ‘Keep Clear’ notices as well as changes to double yellow lines will also come in.