Traffic light shines into Doncaster home after being twisted out of place by Storm Eunice

The signal, at the Doncaster Road-Brecks Lane junction in Kirk Sandall was turned 90 degrees during Friday’s ferocious winds which battered the town.

And instead of displaying its red, amber and green signals to motorists, the light – which is still working – has been shining into nearby homes.

A driver who spotted the twisted light said: “It is looking a bit out of kilter having been spun round 90 degrees. The pole is very firm in the ground though with the houses in Brecks Lane getting the red, amber and green flashing at the house.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The twisted traffic light and how it normally looks.

It is understood Doncaster Council is aware of the issue.