Traffic issues after police stop off-road biker at Doncaster road intersection

Drivers faced delays after a police operation at a major Doncaster intersection.

By Darren Burke
Saturday, 13th November 2021, 6:24 am

Eyewitnesses in Holmes Market reported a number of police vehicles in the area yesterday afternoon near to the Aldi supermarket.

A police car and police bike were pictured near to the junctions with Church Way and Wheatley Hall Road with the incident reported to have caused delays along Wheatley Hall Road.

South Yorkshire Police said they had spoken to the rider of an off-road ‘pit bike’ in the incident.

Police were at the scene in Holmes Market. (Photo: Cindy Marley Pollard).
