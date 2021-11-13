Traffic issues after police stop off-road biker at Doncaster road intersection

Eyewitnesses in Holmes Market reported a number of police vehicles in the area yesterday afternoon near to the Aldi supermarket.

A police car and police bike were pictured near to the junctions with Church Way and Wheatley Hall Road with the incident reported to have caused delays along Wheatley Hall Road.

South Yorkshire Police said they had spoken to the rider of an off-road ‘pit bike’ in the incident.