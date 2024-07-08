Traffic disruption for Doncaster motorists after lorry overturns on roundabout
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Drivers faced disruption after a lorry overturned on a major Doncaster roundabout.
Emergency services were called to the Tudworth Rounabout near to Hatfield on Saturday after the HGV overturned.
South Yorkshire Police put road closures in place at the junction of the M180 slip road and A18 following the incident and advised drivers to take alternative routes.
It is understood no-one was injured in the incident which also saw South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews at the scene.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.