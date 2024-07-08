Traffic disruption for Doncaster motorists after lorry overturns on roundabout

By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jul 2024, 10:15 BST
Drivers faced disruption after a lorry overturned on a major Doncaster roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the Tudworth Rounabout near to Hatfield on Saturday after the HGV overturned.

South Yorkshire Police put road closures in place at the junction of the M180 slip road and A18 following the incident and advised drivers to take alternative routes.

It is understood no-one was injured in the incident which also saw South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Yorkshire Ambulance Service crews at the scene.

