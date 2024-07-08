Traffic disruption for Doncaster motorists after lorry overturns on roundabout

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Drivers faced disruption after a lorry overturned on a major Doncaster roundabout.

Emergency services were called to the Tudworth Rounabout near to Hatfield on Saturday after the HGV overturned.

South Yorkshire Police put road closures in place at the junction of the M180 slip road and A18 following the incident and advised drivers to take alternative routes.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...