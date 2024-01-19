Traffic chaos in Doncaster city centre following serious incident in Frenchgate tunnels
Traffic in Doncaster city centre is at a standstill this morning after a serious emergency incident in the Frenchgate tunnels.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police have sealed off part of Trafford Way near to the railway station.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said it was “closed due to reports of an obstruction in the road.”
The northbound carriage (Balby side) under the Frenchgate tunnel is currently affected.
“We are asking members of the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible,” the spokesman added.