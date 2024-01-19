News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

Traffic chaos in Doncaster city centre following serious incident in Frenchgate tunnels

Traffic in Doncaster city centre is at a standstill this morning after a serious emergency incident in the Frenchgate tunnels.
By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jan 2024, 08:14 GMT
Police have sealed off part of Trafford Way near to the railway station.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said it was “closed due to reports of an obstruction in the road.”

The northbound carriage (Balby side) under the Frenchgate tunnel is currently affected.

“We are asking members of the public to avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible,” the spokesman added.

