Traffic chaos in Doncaster city centre following serious incident in Frenchgate tunnels

Traffic in Doncaster city centre is at a standstill this morning after a serious emergency incident in the Frenchgate tunnels.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have sealed off part of Trafford Way near to the railway station.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said it was “closed due to reports of an obstruction in the road.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The northbound carriage (Balby side) under the Frenchgate tunnel is currently affected.