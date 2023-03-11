Traffic bulletin: Drivers warned of icy conditions overnight on northern routes

Given an ongoing Met Office Yellow Alert for snow and ice across areas affecting the strategic road network in the North West and North East, National Highways will be closing the A628 Woodhead Pass from 7pm tonight for safety reasons, while gritting fleets will be operating around the clock on routes including the M62, A66 and A69.

Freezing rain occurs when rain hits a cold surface and freezes almost instantly and although gritters will be salting through the night, National Highways is reminding drivers to consider if their journey is essential and to prepare in advance, and for larger vehicles such as HGVs to consider avoiding roads with steep inclines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

National Network Manager Amy Fellows said: “Freezing rain is a problematic phenomenon, and for anyone who has to make a journey across higher ground, we advise that they take particular care, keep their distance and reduce their speed.

National Highways and Met Office anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning

“Black ice is difficult to see, so even when conditions seem normal, it can be slippery leading to very dangerous driving conditions.

“We’re anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning and have taken the decision to close the A628 from 7pm until conditions improve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad