News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Traffic bulletin: Drivers warned of icy conditions overnight on northern routes

Drivers travelling in the north of England are advised to plan their journeys with freezing rain expected to hit the Pennines and other higher ground areas tonight.

By Stephanie Bateman
1 hour ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Mar 2023, 6:33pm

Given an ongoing Met Office Yellow Alert for snow and ice across areas affecting the strategic road network in the North West and North East, National Highways will be closing the A628 Woodhead Pass from 7pm tonight for safety reasons, while gritting fleets will be operating around the clock on routes including the M62, A66 and A69.

Freezing rain occurs when rain hits a cold surface and freezes almost instantly and although gritters will be salting through the night, National Highways is reminding drivers to consider if their journey is essential and to prepare in advance, and for larger vehicles such as HGVs to consider avoiding roads with steep inclines.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

National Network Manager Amy Fellows said: “Freezing rain is a problematic phenomenon, and for anyone who has to make a journey across higher ground, we advise that they take particular care, keep their distance and reduce their speed.

National Highways and Met Office anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning
National Highways and Met Office anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning
National Highways and Met Office anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning
Most Popular

“Black ice is difficult to see, so even when conditions seem normal, it can be slippery leading to very dangerous driving conditions.

“We’re anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning and have taken the decision to close the A628 from 7pm until conditions improve.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“In the meantime, we encourage drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care.”

DriversEnglandNorth East