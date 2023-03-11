Traffic bulletin: Drivers warned of icy conditions overnight on northern routes
Drivers travelling in the north of England are advised to plan their journeys with freezing rain expected to hit the Pennines and other higher ground areas tonight.
Given an ongoing Met Office Yellow Alert for snow and ice across areas affecting the strategic road network in the North West and North East, National Highways will be closing the A628 Woodhead Pass from 7pm tonight for safety reasons, while gritting fleets will be operating around the clock on routes including the M62, A66 and A69.
Freezing rain occurs when rain hits a cold surface and freezes almost instantly and although gritters will be salting through the night, National Highways is reminding drivers to consider if their journey is essential and to prepare in advance, and for larger vehicles such as HGVs to consider avoiding roads with steep inclines.
National Network Manager Amy Fellows said: “Freezing rain is a problematic phenomenon, and for anyone who has to make a journey across higher ground, we advise that they take particular care, keep their distance and reduce their speed.
“Black ice is difficult to see, so even when conditions seem normal, it can be slippery leading to very dangerous driving conditions.
“We’re anticipating seeing freezing rain from 9pm until the early hours of the morning and have taken the decision to close the A628 from 7pm until conditions improve.
“In the meantime, we encourage drivers to check the latest weather and travel conditions before setting off on journeys and consider if their journey is necessary and can be delayed. If you do intend to travel, then plan your journey and take extra care.”