Traffic at a standstill after a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster
Traffic is at a standstill after a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster this morning.
The incident occured on the southbound carriageway between junctions 37 and 36 resulting in the closure of the road.
Highways Agency officials say the event is expected to clear between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.
There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.
One eye witness said: “Both direction on A1 Doncaster are closed.Been in standstill for 1 hour already and it’s saying another 1 hour closed.”