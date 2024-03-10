Traffic at a standstill after a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster

The current scene on the A1(M).

The incident occured on the southbound carriageway between junctions 37 and 36 resulting in the closure of the road.

Highways Agency officials say the event is expected to clear between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.

There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.