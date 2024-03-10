Traffic at a standstill after a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster

Traffic is at a standstill after a road traffic collision on the A1(M) at Doncaster this morning.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 10th Mar 2024, 12:02 GMT
The current scene on the A1(M).The current scene on the A1(M).
The current scene on the A1(M).

The incident occured on the southbound carriageway between junctions 37 and 36 resulting in the closure of the road.

Highways Agency officials say the event is expected to clear between 12.15pm and 12.30pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There are currently delays of 30 minutes against expected traffic.

One eye witness said: “Both direction on A1 Doncaster are closed.Been in standstill for 1 hour already and it’s saying another 1 hour closed.”

Related topics:Traffic