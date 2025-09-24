Travel alert: Commuters warned of delays as rush hour traffic mounting following reports of collision on M18
Both National Highways and AA traffic tracking websites have reported a collision on the M18 northbound this morning, between junctions 3 and 4.
It is understood that one lane closure is in place on the two lane motorway.
The AA have reported that the collision has involved both a lorry and a van.
Meanwhile, National Highways are warning of severe delays, as the incident is not expected be cleared until 10.15am, with predictions that normal traffic won’t returning for a further hour.
Motorway cameras as far back as junction 2, near to Wadworth, show bumper to bumper traffic.
The situation has been heightened by a second lane closure on the junction 3 northbound slip road, reportedly due to a stalled vehicle.
South Yorkshire Police confirmed there has been a ‘two-vehicle collision.
Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.
The AA writes: “Severe delays and one lane closed due to crash, a lorry and a van involved on M18 Northbound from J3 A6182 White Rose Way (St Catherines) to J4 A630 West Moor Link (West Moor). Congestion to J2.
“Travel time is around 1 hour 30 minute.”
More to follow.