Delays of over an hour are expected as a lane closure following reports of a collision have brought rush hour standstill to a traffic.

Both National Highways and AA traffic tracking websites have reported a collision on the M18 northbound this morning, between junctions 3 and 4.

It is understood that one lane closure is in place on the two lane motorway.

The AA have reported that the collision has involved both a lorry and a van.

Meanwhile, National Highways are warning of severe delays, as the incident is not expected be cleared until 10.15am, with predictions that normal traffic won’t returning for a further hour.

Motorway cameras as far back as junction 2, near to Wadworth, show bumper to bumper traffic.

The situation has been heightened by a second lane closure on the junction 3 northbound slip road, reportedly due to a stalled vehicle.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed there has been a ‘two-vehicle collision.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.

The AA writes: “Severe delays and one lane closed due to crash, a lorry and a van involved on M18 Northbound from J3 A6182 White Rose Way (St Catherines) to J4 A630 West Moor Link (West Moor). Congestion to J2.

“Travel time is around 1 hour 30 minute.”

More to follow.