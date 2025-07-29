Traffic building with delays of over an hour as ALL lanes on M18 closed following crash near Doncaster
All lanes on the M18 southbound, from J3 to J2, leading into Doncaster city centre, are closed this morning (July 29) following a collision.
Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue at 6.37am, with full lane closures coming into play at 8am.
Stay up to date on all of the latest news stories in Sheffield and South Yorkshire with The Star’s daily newsletter, sign up today.
Reports currently suggest delays of up to 86 minutes due to the ongoing issues.
Commuters are advised to find alternate routes.
South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.