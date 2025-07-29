Delays are expected for those travelling this morning as the M18 southbound has been closed following an early morning crash.

All lanes on the M18 southbound, from J3 to J2, leading into Doncaster city centre, are closed this morning (July 29) following a collision.

All lanes on the M18 southbound have been closed following a collision. | Google

Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue at 6.37am, with full lane closures coming into play at 8am.

Reports currently suggest delays of up to 86 minutes due to the ongoing issues.

Commuters are advised to find alternate routes.

South Yorkshire Police and Yorkshire Ambulance Service have been contacted for more details.