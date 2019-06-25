Teenage girl airlifted to hospital after multi-vehicle collision in Doncaster

An air ambulance was deployed to transport a teenage girl to hospital after a multi-vehicle collision in Doncaster.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 25 June, 2019, 17:52

The helicopter landed in Bessacarr on Friday night after a smash involviong a black Volkswagen Golf and a blue Audi at the junction of Bawtry Road and Warning Tongue Lane.

An air ambulance was deployed to the scene of a collision in Bessacarr, Doncaster, last Friday

South Yorkshire Police said a 17-year-old girl was airlifted to the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield after suffering head and facial injuries.

Two men were taken to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by road ambulances.

All three casualties were from the Golf

None of the injuries they sustained were deemed life threatening.

Emergency services dealt with a multi-vehicle collision in Bessacarr, Doncaster, last Friday

The driver of the Audi escaped unharmed.

Yorkshire Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 7.56pm on Friday evening to reports of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision at the junction of Bawtry Road and Warning Tongue Lane in Doncaster.

“Two ambulances, two rapid response vehicles and the air ambulance were dispatched to the scene.

An air ambulance transported a patient to hospital in Sheffield after a collision last Friday

“Two patients were conveyed to Doncaster Royal Infirmary by road ambulance and one patient was conveyed by air to Northern General Hospital in Sheffield.”

