Commuters face disruption this morning following a collision on the A1M.

A crash this morning has led to queues developing on the A1M southbound between junctions 41 and 39.

National Highways has said that this is due to a ‘multi-vehicle collision’.

Commuters are being warned of delays as a 'multi-vehicle collision' has resulted in delays and a road closure. | Google/AA

In a statement, they wrote: “As a result of the collision one of the lorries involved has shed its load of food waste onto the carriageway. Clean up crews are en route to clear the spillage.

“National Highways Traffic Officers are assisting with traffic management.

“Diversions are in place via local routes.”

Traffic monitoring website AA has said that the average speed is just 5mph.

The road functions as a major route connecting South Yorkshire to Pontefract, with travellers heading that way warned of potential delays during rush hour.