A woman has warned that someone will die if nothing is done about a ‘terrifying’ stretch of road in Doncaster, where a car landed on its roof.

A woman and child had to be freed from the wreckage of the crash on Adwick Lane in Toll Bar, to which an air ambulance was called, on March 16.

The sharp bend in the road on Adwick Lane, in Toll Bar, Doncaster (pic: Google)

Thankfully, neither was believed to have been seriously injured in the smash, which happened close to a sharp bend in the road a few hundred metres from Adwick Interchange railway station.

But a nearby resident, who asked not to be named, said this should act as a wake-up call that action is needed to prevent someone dying.

“There have always been accidents at that corner but it seems to be getting worse, and I feel terrified driving along there,” she said.

“Over the last five or six years, there’s been a crash most weeks at that spot during the winter months, including a head-on collision just before Christmas.

“Someone’s going to be killed there, without a shadow of a doubt, if nothing is done.

“There’s a sign and a couple of road markings warning drivers to slow down but the camber’s all wrong.

“It’s a 60mph stretch of road but if you’re doing anything above 40mph you can’t take that bend and you end up going into the crash barrier or veering over the other side of the road.”

Doncaster Council said safety measures, including signs and road markings, had been introduced after similar concerns were raised some years ago.

Gill Gillies, the council’s assistant director of environment, said: “According to information provided by the police, these measures have resulted in an improvement in the safety record, with no casualties reported along Adwick Lane, Toll Bar, between 2016 and 18. I am concerned to hear of a recent incident and the situation will be reviewed when further details become available.

“However, road safety is not only about making changes to the road environment and we would urge all motorists to drive responsibly, appropriately to the conditions and within the law at all times.”