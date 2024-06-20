Radburn Road: Diversions put in places as crash reported on Doncaster street
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bus Company First have warned that Radburn Road has been closed as a result of a collision on the road this afternoon, forcing diversions to be put in place.
South Yorkshire Police have described the incident as a ‘minor injury road traffic collsion’.
First South Yorkshire said in a statement on social media at 12.4pm: “Radburn Road, closed due to a road traffic collision.”
Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter The company said it meant diversion on its 355, 356 and 305 services It added there would be a diversion via Central Drive in both directions on the 355 and 356 services, with Radburn Road not being served
There are diversion via Clay Flat Lane in both directions on the 305, with no buses on Bond Street.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.