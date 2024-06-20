Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A South Yorkshire street has been closed this afternoon after a crash, say transport officials.

Bus Company First have warned that Radburn Road has been closed as a result of a collision on the road this afternoon, forcing diversions to be put in place.

South Yorkshire Police have described the incident as a ‘minor injury road traffic collsion’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First South Yorkshire said in a statement on social media at 12.4pm: “Radburn Road, closed due to a road traffic collision.”

Sign up now for our new Breaking Newsletter The company said it meant diversion on its 355, 356 and 305 services It added there would be a diversion via Central Drive in both directions on the 355 and 356 services, with Radburn Road not being served