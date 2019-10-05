Part of M1 and M18 link road near Sheffield closed due to serious traffic collision

Part of the M1 and the M18 link road near Sheffield have been closed due to a serious traffic collision.

By Dan Hayes
Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:09 pm
Updated Saturday, 5th October 2019, 16:17 pm
The M1 near Sheffield (photo: Highways Agency).

The incident has closed the northbound carriageway of the M1 between junctions 32 and 33 and also the link road between the M18 southbound and M1 northbound.

Police and ambulance staff are currently at the scene and traffic officers are advising motorists to consider alternative routes if possible.

More to follow.