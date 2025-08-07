M18 closure: Update on 'concern for safety' incident that shut all lanes of South Yorkshire motorway

Police have issued an update on an incident yesterday that saw all lanes of the M18 motorway shut nearly four hours.

The M18 was closed in both directions on Wednesday afternoon (August 7) between junction 1 - heading into the Hellaby area of Rotherham - and junction 2, which leads onto the A1.

Traffic was brought to a standstill on Wednesday (August 6) out of concern for safety for a woman. | Submitted

Traffic cameras showed back-to-back queues on the busy motorway with traffic at a standstill for hours.

South Yorkshire Police has now confirmed the incident was out of concern for the safety of a woman.

A spokesperson said: “We responded to a concern for the safety of a woman near the M18 yesterday shortly before 4.25pm.

Emergency services attended and the woman was brought to safety and taken to hospital.

“A road closure was in place between junctions 1 and 2 in both directions and reopened at around 7.40pm.”

