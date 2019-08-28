Here is every mobile speed camera location in Doncaster this week

NewsTraffic and TravelMexborough Here is every mobile speed camera location in Doncaster this weekThese are the mobile speed camera locations in Doncaster this week.By Lee PeaceWednesday, 28 August, 2019, 08:25 They are published by South Yorkshire Safety Cameras.1. High StreetAusterfieldPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo2. Warmsworth RoadWarmsworthPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo3. Wheatley Hall RoadWheatleyPhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photo4. York RoadScawthorpePhoto: GoogleCopyright: Buy photoPage 1 of 2