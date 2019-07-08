Drivers warned of overnight road closures on M1 and M18 tonight
Drivers in South Yorkshire are being warned of overnight closures on both the M1 and M18 tonight.
By Darren Burke
Monday, 08 July, 2019, 20:45
The planned motorway closures are to allow carriageway resurfacing, Highways England has said.
The M18 southbound will be closed between junction 4 for Armthorpe to junction 3 for Doncaster and White Rose Way until 6am.
Meanwhile, the M1 northbound at exit J35A for Stocksbridge is also closed and will also open at 6am.
For more details please visit trafficengland.com