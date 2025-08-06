Delays expected as ALL lanes closed in both directions on M18

Queues are building as all lanes on the M18 have been closed.

The M18 has been closed in both directions between junction 1 - heading into the Hellaby area of Rotherham - and junction 2, which leads onto the A1.

Traffic monitoring website AA first reported the issue at 3.55pm.

Traffic at standstill as the M18 has been closed. | Highways England/AA

Delays are expected as rush hour traffic continues to grow, with AA reporting ‘severe’ disruptions of around 40 minutes, heading back to the M1 interchange.

Traffic cameras show back-to-back queues developing on the busy motorway.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Please be aware a road closure is in place on junctions 1 and 2 on the M18 following reports of a concern for safety.

“Please avoid the area and plan alternative routes if possible.”

An eye witness told The Star: “It’s a complete standstill it’s not moved for an hour yet.”

A Yorkshire Ambulance Service spokesperson added at 6.45pm: “Ambulance resources are in attendance at a concern for safety incident at junction 1 of the M18 in South Yorkshire.”