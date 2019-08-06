Crash causing delays on A1(M) near Doncaster
An accident is causing delays on the A1(M) near Doncaster this afternoon.
By Sam Cooper
Tuesday, 06 August, 2019, 15:08
Traffic has been halted on the southbolund carriageway between junction 38 at Redhouse and junction 37 at Marr.
Highways England said traffic officers had stopped the flow of traffic so that the vehicles involved could be moved into the hard shoulder.
Drivers have been told to expect delays of around half-an-hour approaching the scene.