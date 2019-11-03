Car blaze on A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire sends smoke billowing

Smoke can be seen billowing from the vehicle, which is ablaze on the hard shoulder of the A1(M) northbound between junctions 34 and 35 in Doncaster.

Highways England said the fire began at around 3.50pm, and the hard shoulder and lane one had been closed as a result.

A car fire on the A1(M) motorway between junctions 34 and 35 (pic: Highways England)

