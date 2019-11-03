Car blaze on A1(M) motorway in South Yorkshire sends smoke billowing
A car fire on a South Yorkshire motorway is causing major disruption this evening.
Sunday, 3rd November 2019, 4:32 pm
Smoke can be seen billowing from the vehicle, which is ablaze on the hard shoulder of the A1(M) northbound between junctions 34 and 35 in Doncaster.
Highways England said the fire began at around 3.50pm, and the hard shoulder and lane one had been closed as a result.
Tweeting at around 4.15pm, it added: “Our #TrafficOfficers and @SYFR heading to the #A1M northbound J34 #Blyth to J35 #M18 for an early bonfire. Car well ablaze on the hard shoulder. Lane 1 closure in place at the moment but likely to be stopped while our firefighting colleagues do their thing.”