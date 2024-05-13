Tour of Britain 2024 cycle race set to pass through Doncaster later this year
This year's Tour of Britain will start in Glasgow on 1 September and finish in London seven days later.
Barnsley Council said the exact route has yet to be finalised, but the race would come to South Yorkshire on 5 September, also passing through Doncaster and Rotherham.
The council plans to host the stage final at a cost of £130,000 and said it would improve the area's "reputation".
The Tour of Britain is a multi-day cycle race on the roads of Great Britain, first held in 1945 and is televised nationally and internationally.
Organisers said more details of the 20th edition would be revealed in coming weeks, but Barnsley Council reports suggest a "significant part" of the stage would be hosted on Barnsley's roads on 5 September.
The proposed stage would start in Sheffield and see cyclists travel through Rotherham and Doncaster before finishing in Barnsley.
