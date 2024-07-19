Today is second anniversary of Doncaster's hottest ever day when temperature topped 40c

By Darren Burke
Published 19th Jul 2024, 09:34 BST
Today marks the second anniversary of Doncaster’s hottest ever day – when the temperature topped a sizzling 40c.

With hot temperatures forecast again today and Doncaster set to hit 28c, we’re taking a look back to July 19, 2022 when the city and the rest of the country was blasted with record-breaking temperature.

The temperature in Doncaster rose to a staggering 40.1c (104.1F) on its hottest ever day, the Met Office confirmed.

Provisonal records revealed that the temperature reached a sweltering 40c on, Doncaster’s warmest ever day since records began.

Today is the second anniversary of Doncaster's hottest ever day.

The Met Office later announced the temperature was actually very slightly higher at 40.1c – just two tenths of a degree behind Coningsby in Lincolnshire which set the new record for the UK’s highest ever temperature at 40.3c.

It smashed Doncaster’s previous record of 35.5c which was set in 1990.

The temeprature was recorded at the city’s nearest recording station, Gringley on the Hill to the southeast of Doncaster which reached a maximum of 35.9C on Monday and 40.1C on Tuesday of that week back in summer 2022.

Earlier in that week, BBC weatherman Paul Hudson confirmed Doncaster had hit 40c for the first time ever.

He tweeted: “For the first time on record in our region, we have recorded 40C (104F). Coningsby is currently 40.2C and Doncaster (Finningley) 40C. And climbing.”

The previous UK record was 38.7C in Cambridge in July 2019.

A record for Bawtry, recorded in 1906 when the temperature reached 35.6c also fell.

The blazing temperatures sparked a series of huge wildfires across Doncaster.

