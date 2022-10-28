Tiny, cute pup handed in at Doncaster vet as search for owners launched

Rase Veterinary Centre in Dunscroft made the heartbreaking appeal through its social media channels.

A spokesman said: “Young girl with no microchip has come into us as a stray, she is wearing a small collar.

"Found on Kirkhouse Green Road.

The cute pup is being cared for by a Doncaster vet. (Photo: Rase Veterinary).

"Please call branch if she may be yours. She is currently at Dunscroft branch.”