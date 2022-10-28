Tiny, cute pup handed in at Doncaster vet as search for owners launched
This tiny and cute pup has been handed in at Doncaster vet – as a search for its owners is launched.
By Darren Burke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
28th Oct 2022, 6:24am
Rase Veterinary Centre in Dunscroft made the heartbreaking appeal through its social media channels.
A spokesman said: “Young girl with no microchip has come into us as a stray, she is wearing a small collar.
"Found on Kirkhouse Green Road.
"Please call branch if she may be yours. She is currently at Dunscroft branch.”
Anyone who can help should contact 01302 897409.