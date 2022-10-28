News you can trust since 1925
Tiny, cute pup handed in at Doncaster vet as search for owners launched

This tiny and cute pup has been handed in at Doncaster vet – as a search for its owners is launched.

By Darren Burke
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 28th Oct 2022, 6:24am

Rase Veterinary Centre in Dunscroft made the heartbreaking appeal through its social media channels.

A spokesman said: “Young girl with no microchip has come into us as a stray, she is wearing a small collar.

"Found on Kirkhouse Green Road.

The cute pup is being cared for by a Doncaster vet. (Photo: Rase Veterinary).

"Please call branch if she may be yours. She is currently at Dunscroft branch.”

Anyone who can help should contact 01302 897409.

Doncaster