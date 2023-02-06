News you can trust since 1925
Three vehicles were deliberately set on fire in Doncaster over the weekend.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Feb 2023, 10:59am

On Saturday, February 4, firefighters from Adwick station attended a deliberate vehicle fire at 2.20am on Great North Road, Woodfields. The crew came away at 2.45am.

A car was deliberately set on fire at 7.45pm on Queens Drive in Bentley last night, Sunday, February 5. Firefighters from Adwick station attended the incident and left at 8.15pm.

Firefighters from Doncaster station attended a deliberate car fire 7.55pm on Woodfield Way, Balby, and left the scene at 8.45pm.

There were three arson attacks