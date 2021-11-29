Three people rushed to hospital after serious crash closes major Doncaster road
Three people have been rushed to hospital in Doncaster this lunchtime following a serious collision which has shut one of the town’s major roads.
White Rose Way has been sealed off following the collision shortly after noon earlier today.
Police have said that three people have been taken to hospital following the collision, with one of those involved in a serious condition.
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called today at 12.11pm to reports of a road traffic collision on White Rose Way near Lakeside Village in Doncaster.
“It is reported that two cars were involved in the collision, and three individuals including the drivers of both vehicles and one passenger have been taken to hospital via ambulance.
"One individual is in a serious condition.
“Police remain at the scheme and the section of White Rose Way between Middle Bank roundabout and the junction with Wilmington Drive remains closed. Investigations are ongoing.”