Three people rushed to hospital after serious crash closes major Doncaster road

White Rose Way has been sealed off following the collision shortly after noon earlier today.

Police have said that three people have been taken to hospital following the collision, with one of those involved in a serious condition.

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called today at 12.11pm to reports of a road traffic collision on White Rose Way near Lakeside Village in Doncaster.

“It is reported that two cars were involved in the collision, and three individuals including the drivers of both vehicles and one passenger have been taken to hospital via ambulance.

"One individual is in a serious condition.