Three more acts of arson carried out overnight in Doncaster
Three more acts of arson were carried out overnight (Wednesday, April 26) in Doncaster.
Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving shrubs at 7.10pm on Green Lane, Brodsworth. The crew came away at 7.35pm.
Then firefighters, again, from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.15pm on South Street, Highfields. They returned ay 8.50pm.
And the third incident Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a bin at 8.55pm on Princess Street, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 9.05pm.