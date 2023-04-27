News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Sian’s Law tightening security checks on cab drivers come into effect
40 minutes ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
48 minutes ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’
3 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
3 hours ago King Charles’ coronation to bring Stone of Destiny back to England
3 hours ago Prince Harry says Piers Morgan encouraged illegal targeting of Diana

Three more acts of arson carried out overnight in Doncaster

Three more acts of arson were carried out overnight (Wednesday, April 26) in Doncaster.

By Stephanie Bateman
Published 27th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 12:04 BST

Adwick firefighters attended a deliberate fire involving shrubs at 7.10pm on Green Lane, Brodsworth. The crew came away at 7.35pm.

Then firefighters, again, from Adwick station attended a deliberate rubbish fire at 8.15pm on South Street, Highfields. They returned ay 8.50pm.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And the third incident Adwick firefighters were called out to a deliberate fire involving a bin at 8.55pm on Princess Street, Woodlands. The crew left the scene at 9.05pm.

Adwick firefighters were called out three times last nightAdwick firefighters were called out three times last night
Adwick firefighters were called out three times last night